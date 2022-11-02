‘Then you as a Jumbo really had your head in an elephant’s ass for a few years’, it sounds. And: ‘Wondering whether someone from the Jumbo, marketing department, celebrities or extras would have said: ooh, that with those construction workers might not be such a good idea.’

Amnesty International also has nothing good to say about the advertising. “Jumbo is being quartered on social media. The advertising comes back to them like a boomerang,” said spokesman Ruud Bosgraaf. He calls the supermarket’s advertising ‘rather insensitive’. “In our Qatar group app, the video was shared early this morning. Such a video is very unwise from Jumbo. The hustling construction workers make it extra wry. Then you place yourself as a company outside reality.”

Bosgraaf also believes that the festive atmosphere that the advertisement radiates does not match the situation in Qatar. “The tournament is controversial. Many companies are therefore reluctant in their expressions. I am surprised that Jumbo shows a polonaise. That doesn’t fit with the image we have of Qatar.” See also CDU man calls DFB "naive" - ​​expert opinion on boycott idea

Since the award of the World Cup to Qatar, there has been a lot of criticism. Construction workers should do their work in unsafe conditions. They would also have been exploited. Several migrant workers lost their lives during the construction of the World Cup stadiums.

How much is unclear. Human rights groups say “thousands” of people died before the World Cup. Qatar itself is talking about three people who died directly in the construction of stadiums. The true figure is impossible to determine, as causes of death in Qatar have been investigated very limitedly over the past decade. Last week, thousands of guest workers were evicted a month before the start of the World Cup, Reuters news agency reported. The workers had two hours to pack their things.

