My mother – almost 90, living independently – calls me indignantly. She had requested a quote for some security improvements to her home. The contractor had just called and passed on the considerable amount.

She had immediately agreed and then there was silence on the other end of the line: “Shouldn’t you ask your children first?”

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021