Group will take a walk on the Esplanada on Wednesday (September 13th) and will present a letter of demands to the authorities

Indigenous women from across the country gather in Brasília, from September 11th to 13th, in order to defend women’s rights and the preservation of indigenous cultures. With the theme “Women Biomes in Defense of Biodiversity through ancestral roots”, the official opening of the 3rd March of Indigenous Women will take place this Sunday night (September 10, 2023).

The 2023 march also marks the continuation of the fight against illegal mining, for land demarcation and for the political formation of indigenous representation in spaces of power.

The event is promoted by Friend (National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestry) and activities are concentrated in the Ibero-American Cultural Axis, in the central area of ​​the federal capital. Plenary sessions, working groups and cultural actions are planned. On Wednesday (September 13th), they will go on a walk along the Esplanada dos Ministérios and have meetings with authorities about the letter of demands, which was delivered during the pre-march, in January this year.

“Our biggest enemies are laws that do not recognize our diversity and our existence. Talking about the demarcation of indigenous lands is shouting for the continued existence of our peoples. Having an indigenous woman as the first indigenous minister is to affirm that women are the cure of the earth and the answer to confronting gender-based violence and structural, institutional and environmental racism”said Anmiga, in reference to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara.

“At the heart of this march is a powerful call for equal rights for indigenous women. These women have faced countless challenges and injustices throughout their lives, but they refuse to continue to be silenced. We demand access to quality health care, education and economic opportunity. We fight to protect land and natural resources, which have been exploited for a long time. We advocate for an end to violence against indigenous women, a pervasive problem that has plagued our communities for generations.”declared the association.

Representatives of the indigenous women’s movement from other parts of the world will also be present, such as Peru, the United States, Malaysia, Russia and New Zealand. “This diversity of participants highlights the universality of issues faced by indigenous women, such as access to land, gender-based violence, discrimination and the struggle for autonomy and empowerment”said the Anmiga.

The 1st Indigenous Women’s March took place in 2019, with the theme “Territory: our body, our spirit”. The 2nd edition was in 2021 and had the theme “Original women: Reforesting minds for the healing of the Earth”.

With information from Brazil Agency.