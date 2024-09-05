Today we commemorate the International Day of Indigenous Women in the country, and although it is supposed to be a date to recognize their strength and resilience for the struggle they experience daily against discrimination, violence and the lack of representation they have, the reality is that their conditions remain the same, fighting inch by inch to achieve the equality and recognition that is denied to them, without taking into account the contributions they make to cultural diversity in Mexico. Therefore, it is outrageous that they continue to suffer to have access to the most basic services, like any other Mexican.

Many of these women who belong to this vulnerable sector are not even aware that this day is dedicated to them and their strugglebecause they are more concerned with getting ahead themselves and their families, despite all the obstacles they find along the way, since they seek to improve themselves, that is why they worry about studying and preparing, although not all of them can, because within the same ethnic groups they are not allowed to grow, simply for the fact of being women.

They are also aware that the government has not made much effort to change their way of life, as many of them do not receive any kind of help from the authorities, leaving them on the sidelines of various programs that would be of great benefit to them due to the precarious conditions that prevail in the homes of these women, which is why their fight for equality has become very difficult.