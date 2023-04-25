By Anthony Boadle

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Alessandra Korap Munduruku, who led a campaign that led mining corporations to respect the territory of her indigenous people in the Amazon rainforest, received the Goldman Environmental Prize.

She is among six 2023 winners from around the world to receive the award for grassroots environmental activist achievement and leadership, presented by the San Francisco-based Goldman Foundation.

In May 2021, Anglo American agreed to withdraw 27 approved exploration requests for mining on indigenous lands, according to the foundation, including in Alessandra Munduruku’s Sawré Muybu territory, with 161,000 hectares of rainforest on the Tapajós River near Itaituba in Para .

“It is a recognition of the struggle of our people. Tell the world we’re here. International and national companies cannot enter without consulting the indigenous people, they cannot just talk to the state government, they have to talk to us,” the indigenous woman told Reuters by telephone.

The Goldman Foundation said the company informed the Brazilian government at the time that it was withdrawing prospecting requests because of concerns raised by indigenous communities.

The British mining company said it has been in contact in recent years with the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib) and the environmental NGO Amazon Watch to understand indigenous concerns.

“Anglo American does not have any authorization to explore original forests or indigenous lands in Brazil. Nor do we have plans to do so,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

After Anglo American’s decision, other major mining companies announced that they would also give up prospecting licenses on indigenous lands in Brazil, the foundation said, a fact corroborated by the Brazilian Institute of Mining (Ibram).

In 2022, for the first time in decades, none of its 130 companies had mining requests in indigenous territories, said an Ibram adviser.

“Alessandra’s successful campaign represents a significant shift in the private sector’s responsibility for destructive mining in Brazil, amid intense government pressure for extraction in the Amazon,” the foundation said in a statement.

What made the campaign most notable was that it fulfilled its purpose during the administration of then-president Jair Bolsonaro, who reduced environmental protections and advocated allowing commercial mining and large-scale agriculture on indigenous lands.

International mining companies have stopped prospecting on Munduruku lands, but Alessandra said her people are still threatened by gold miners who illegally invaded their territory in increasing numbers during the Bolsonaro government, while destruction of the Amazon has soared to its worst level in 15 years. .

The Sawré Muybu territory remains threatened by prospecting and mining companies because its demarcation as an indigenous land has not yet been ratified. She asked the new government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to do so urgently.

Alessandra, 38, will use the prize money to finish her law course at college.