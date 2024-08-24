Ciudad Juarez.- During the fifth Monitoring Forum of the Consultation Process with Indigenous Peoples and Communities, held in Ciudad Juárez, various actions approved during the LXVII Legislature of the H. Congress of the State of Chihuahua were socialized, aimed at strengthening the rights and representation of indigenous communities in the entity.

This event marked the final stage of the consultation process for the reform of the Law on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Communities of the State of Chihuahua, which was approved in January of this year.

Among the highlighted actions was the creation of the Center for Translators and Interpreters of the State Judiciary, which will provide support to different agencies to ensure correct interpretation and translation in cases involving indigenous people.

This measure seeks to ensure that the linguistic and cultural rights of communities are respected at all levels of the administration of justice.

The new legislation also establishes the obligation of the Attorney General’s Office to have trained personnel with command of the language and culture of indigenous peoples and communities in those bodies that have the greatest impact on cases involving indigenous people.

Representing the State Commission on Human Rights, Mr. Gildardo Iván Félix Durán, who participated as an observer in the legislative process, said that the reform aims to harmonize local laws with the rights established in national and international legislation.

“The aim of this reform is to ensure that indigenous peoples in Chihuahua have a real and effective say in any decision that affects them,” he said.

The Director General of Social Development, Hugo Alberto Vallejo Quintana, shared the results of a recent census that revealed the presence of approximately 20 thousand members of indigenous communities in the region, many of whom are part of the third generation born in Chihuahua.