The president of the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), Deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), postponed the scheduled session to vote on Bill 490/2007, which makes the demarcation of indigenous lands difficult. The commission would analyze the proposal this Tuesday, 22, but the meeting was rescheduled for tomorrow, after a confrontation between indigenous people and the Military Police, in Brasília.

The project provokes an opposite reaction from sectors of civil society that defend the rights of indigenous peoples. The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) organized a demonstration in front of the Chamber this Tuesday, which was attended by approximately 80 participants.

The act was repressed by the PM with the use of tear gas bombs and the protesters fought back with bow and arrow. As a way to end the conflict, which lasted about 50 minutes, deputies intervened and the president of the CCJ decided to postpone the session. “We suspended it because of the gas,” said Kicis to state.

Activist Chirley Pankara said she was hit in the head by a gas bomb and blamed the federal government for the repression of the act. “I was hit by a bomb in the head. Fortunately, I do well, but we cannot naturalize this nonsense”, she said.

In addition to activists and politicians, celebrities also protested against the bill, such as YouTuber Felipe Neto and actress Leandra Leal. Throughout the morning of this Wednesday, 22, the hashtag PL490Não was among the most talked about subjects on Twitter.

The project removes from the Planalto Palace the competence to define the demarcation of indigenous lands and transfers it to Congress. The text by the rapporteur, Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), establishes a time frame to define what the lands demarcated as indigenous territory are.

According to the proposal, lands that on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Constitution, were permanently inhabited by Indians, used for productive activities and mandatory for the preservation of environmental resources necessary for the existence of indigenous lands are considered indigenous lands. Indians.

The only indigenous person in the Chamber, Deputy Joenia Wapishana (Rede-AP) is part of the mobilization against the initiative. “No more setbacks! Say no to the PL that wants to put an end to indigenous lands in Brazil”, wrote the deputy on social networks.

The leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), has also sought to prevent the vote on the text. “In practice, the project ends the demarcation of indigenous lands, favoring illegal mining,” Molon said on Twitter.

The ruralist caucus is in favor of the project and ironically used the hashtag PL490No. For ruralists, the project does not end with indigenous rights or with the demarcation of lands.

