Indigenous peoples The National Museum handed over the remains of the ancestors of the Pueblo Indians to the United States

The decision is based on the 2007 UN Declaration, which advocates for the rights of indigenous peoples to repatriate their deceased. The issue was also raised at the meeting of the Presidents of Finland and the United States in October 2019.

Finland the remains and funeral items of the Pueblo Indigenous ancestors, which have been in the National Museum’s collections for more than a hundred years, have been returned to the United States, the National Museum says in a statement.

The collection was collected in the 1890s by a Swedish geologist Gustaf Nordenskiöld and it comprises about 600 objects from the 500s to the 13th centuries.

The donation took place on 12 September and is the first time that the remains of indigenous peoples in the Masa Verde region have been returned from abroad. Representatives of four different tribes were involved in the restoration process, who also took care of burying the deceased in Masa Verde National Park.

