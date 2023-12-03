Expo City Dubai is replete with a remarkable presence of indigenous peoples during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), after this prominent global event gave them an ideal platform for effective participation, emphasizing the importance of the climate solutions they provide.

During their presence at the Conference of the Parties, in distinctive and unusual costumes, members of “indigenous peoples” present messages that reflect their adherence to their cultural heritage, customs and traditions. They have also succeeded in an innovative way in drawing attention to the effects of climate change on their societies and the need for concerted global efforts to confront this challenge.

Prior to the COP28, the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties announced new measures to enhance the participation of indigenous peoples and highlight the importance of climate solutions led by these peoples during the conference.

These measures included providing financial support to enable indigenous elders to attend the conference, providing accommodation for 150 participants from indigenous organizations and translation services for indigenous peoples for the first time in the history of the COPs, as well as funding the preparation of a report on the economic opportunities resulting from the empowerment of indigenous peoples and communities. Local climate stakeholders have direct access to financing.

Indigenous peoples are one of the nine official groups that enjoy observer status in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the UAE Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) was keen to enhance their participation in this global event in order to emphasize their important role in addressing the climate crisis.

According to international statistics, the number of indigenous peoples is estimated at approximately 476 million people, spread in 90 countries around the world. They also possess a great deal of environmental and heritage knowledge, as the practices of indigenous peoples, whose importance has been recognized for a long time, play a prominent role in confronting the challenges of climate change. And preserve biodiversity.