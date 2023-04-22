Report by the Pastoral Land Commission shows that indigenous peoples accounted for 38% of murders in the last year

One report of the CPT (Pastoral Land Commission) showed that 2022 was marked by the growth in violence against people as a result of conflicts in the countryside.

In all, 553 incidents were recorded, which killed 1,065 people, 50% more than in 2021 (368, with 819 victims). In this case –which includes murders, attempted murders, threats, assaults, torture and arrests– traditional communities emerged as the main victims.

In 2022, 38% of the 47 people murdered in the camp were indigenous, which represents 18 cases. Then come landless workers (9), environmentalists (3), settlers (3) and salaried workers (3).

In addition to these, the deaths of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, in the Javari Valley (Amazonas) in June last year, add to the scenario of victims of agrarian conflicts in 2022.

The number of murders due to conflicts in the countryside last year represented a growth of 30.55% compared to 2021 (36 deaths) and 123% compared to the data recorded in 2020 (21).

Among the murders, the cases that occurred in Mato Grosso do Sul, in territories where the Guarani-Kaiowá indigenous peoples were retaken, stand out. There were 6 indigenous victims between May and December, placing the State as the 3rd in the country that recorded the most murders resulting from conflicts in the countryside.

Three of these deaths occurred in action to retake the Tekoha Guapoy, inside the Indigenous Reserve of Amambai (MS). There, ambushes and persecution resulted in the death of Vitor Fernandes, on June 24, 2022, during an illegal eviction carried out by the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul in an action that left another 15 people injured.

The other victims were Márcio Moreira and Vitorino Sanches -This one murdered in the center of Amambai and who had already survived another similar attack while driving along the road that leads to Tekoha.

“We have seen a decline in land occupations and an increase in conflicts within communities occupied by traditional populations. There is an effective attack against indigenous communities, specifically”says Isolete Wichinieski, from the National Coordination of the CPT.

women and children

Another data released by the report is the number of assassination attempts. In 2022, 123 occurrences of this type of violence were reported, a figure 272% higher than that recorded in 2021 (33). Next are death threat data, which also increased in the comparison between 2022 and 2021, with a growth of 43.05%: from 144 to 206.

Most of this violence due to conflicts in the countryside specifically affected women. There were 6 murders, the same number as those that occurred in 2016 and 2017. The other types of violence suffered by women in 2022 were death threats (47, or 27% of the total), intimidation (32, or 18%), criminalization (14, or 8%), attempted murder (13, or 7%) and assault and humiliation (9 each, or 5%).

Children and adolescents were targeted for this type of violence during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). From 2019 to 2022, according to figures collected by the CPT, there were 9 teenagers and one child killed in the countryside. Of these, 5 were indigenous.

Among the data on violence against individuals, death as a result of conflict recorded 113 cases, 103 of which in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, with 91 child victims, representing 80.5% of cases. The Yanomami have experienced, in recent years, a worsening of the humanitarian health and safety crisis amid the invasion of their lands by miners.

“The future of indigenous communities is threatened, not only by the invasion of their lands and the murder of leaders, but by preventing the existence of the next generations”says Isolete.

The CPT leader urges the new government to fulfill its promise to rescue territorial protection and agrarian reform policies, which demand budget and personnel. She also demands the reform and expansion of the human rights defenders program, to face the serious threats and prevent the recurrent murder of community leaders in the countryside.

The CPT’s annual report for 2022 pointed to a total of 2,018 occurrences of conflicts in the fieldinvolving 909.4 thousand people and more than 80.1 million hectares of land in dispute throughout the national territory, which corresponds to the average of one conflict every four hours.

With information from Brazil Agency