07/19/2023 – 9:08 am

Brasília, 19th – Indigenous leaders from the 16 territories that will be affected by the construction of Ferrogrão, between the states of Mato Grosso and Pará, demand from the government the right to be consulted before the work continues – one of the largest transport infrastructure projects in the country . The mobilization, led by the Xingu+ Network, an alliance that brings together the main indigenous organizations of the Xingu River basin, responds to the latest decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on the case.

At the end of May, Moraes decided to refer the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) involving Ferrogrão to the Court’s dispute mediation centre. He authorized the resumption of studies related to the railroad, but kept the law that released the execution of the work suspended. The action challenges Law 13,452, of 2017, which excluded about 862 hectares of the Jamanxim National Park and allocated them to the beds and lanes of Ferrogrão (EF-170) and BR-163 – the highway that connects the cities of Tenente Portela , in Rio Grande do Sul, to Santarém, in Pará.

With 933 kilometers, Ferrogrão follows the route of the BR-163: it leaves from Sinop (MT) – the largest grain producer in the country – and goes to the Port of Miritituba, in Itaituba (PA). And it is strategic for the distribution of grain crops from the Midwest through the North region, from where cargo is transported by waterway to the Amazon River, and from there for export.

For Moraes, “there is a risk that the norm will produce irreversible effects”. This is because the ADI, of which he is the rapporteur, deals with the legal procedure for disaffection (act that removes or changes the purpose) of protected areas. Thus, the execution of the project is conditioned to the authorization of the STF. Moraes gave the mediation 60 days to present an agreement proposal.

paralyzed

The Ferrogrão project, with an estimated cost of BRL 21 billion, was interrupted in 2021 by decision of Moraes. According to Rede Xingu+, there is a consensus between the Ministry of Transport and the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) regarding the need to review the technical studies of the railway.

In the document sent to the government, the indigenous people point out ways to align the studies with the current public policy guidelines of the Lula administration and with the fulfillment of Brazil’s commitment to reduce the loss of native vegetation in the Amazon with zero deforestation by 2030. The Network has prepared an opinion with the socio-environmental conditions to be considered in the project. Among them is the carrying out of free, prior and informed consultation with the peoples and communities potentially affected by the works. In the opinion, the indigenous people show that consultation would be an obligation assumed by the Brazilian State through Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and a right of indigenous and traditional peoples and communities.

land grabbing

Indigenous leaders also want recognition of the territorial rights of the peoples of the region and land regularization in the area of ​​influence of the railroad, with the allocation of public lands and the creation of conservation units, to avoid a race for land grabbing of lands not intended for development. around the railroad. Among these peoples are the Munduruku, Mebêngôkre, Kayapó, Iriri Novo, Panará and Apiaká.

In his decision, Moraes highlighted the importance of building the railroad to transport the production of corn, soybeans, soybean meal and oil, fertilizers, sugar and ethanol. And he pointed out that the work could reduce freight costs in the region by R$ 19.2 billion.

The Transport Ministry said it tries to seek conciliation with the parties involved. But he did not go into detail about the discussions, claiming that the process is confidential. According to the ministry, the government is open to discussing the environmental issues that need to be addressed.

Sought by the report, ANTT informed that it continues to dialogue with the competent bodies and awaits guidelines from the Ministry of Transport to then proceed with the project. But he avoided commenting on the demand for consultation with indigenous peoples. The STF reported that there was still no meeting to discuss the case at the Center for Alternative Litigation Solutions (Cesal).

