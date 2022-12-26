A group of protesters supporting the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) broke through the protection block of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) this Sunday afternoon (25.Dec.2022) and reached the surroundings of the building, an area in which access is prohibited.

There were about 3 different ethnic groups of indigenous peoples who were protesting against the arrest of Chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, determined 13 days ago by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The initial deadline given by the magistrate was 10 days. Protesters demanded contact with the cacique to find out how he was doing and where he was.

Watch the video (1min58s):

“If in a country an Indian cannot say what he wants, imagine the rest of the population”said one of the demonstrators.

The PM (Military Police) closed access to the Esplanada dos Ministérios from the Cathedral, in Brasília, to prevent any organ from being invaded.

Protesters supporting Bolsonaro were also at the site, who were concentrated at the Army HQ in Brasília. They went ahead of the STF after receiving information about the invasion of the indigenous people and tried to approach, but the PM reinforced the isolation of the area.

Around 8 pm, around 25 people were still protesting against the arrest of the chief, but in a peaceful manner. The PM was talking to the demonstrators and the situation was under control.

Chief’s Prison

On December 12, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes decreed the temporary arrest, within a period of 10 days, of José Acácio Serere Xavante. The cacique is 42 years old and would have practiced illicit conduct in acts in Brasília against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The temporary detention complied with a request filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). The cacique would have summoned armed people to prevent the diplomation of elected candidates in the 2022 election.

Watch (7min38s):

Demonstrations in Brasilia

Bolsonaristas tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police), in the country’s capital, and vandalized cars and buses on the night of December 12, after the arrest of the chief.

Acts of vandalism were recorded around the corporation’s building, close to malls and hotels. According to the Fire Department, 8 vehicles were set on fire.

VANDALISM MAP

O Power360 identified at least 7 points of vandalism in the vicinity of the PF headquarters.

1 – section of the W5 North, in front of a Civil Police station;

– section of the W5 North, in front of a Civil Police station; two – Shopping ID parking lot;

– Shopping ID parking lot; 3 – land used as a parking lot behind the B Hotel and Mercure hotels;

– land used as a parking lot behind the B Hotel and Mercure hotels; 4 – Brasília Shopping parking lot;

– Brasília Shopping parking lot; 5 – parking in front of the new headquarters of the Federal Police;

– parking in front of the new headquarters of the Federal Police; 6 – parking in front of the Garvey Hotel;

– parking in front of the Garvey Hotel; 7 – parking lot behind the new headquarters of the Federal Police.

In the GIFs above, buses burned at 2 points in Brasília.

Radical Bolsonarists vandalized vehicles in Brasilia. Watch (3min6s):