Representatives of various ethnic groups complain that plants have been used by researchers without local communities, including those in Brazil, being invited to participate

Indigenous people held a protest on Friday (23.jun.2023) during the psychedelics conference Psychedelic Science. They questioned the absence of representatives of indigenous peoples, including those from Brazil, in the discussion on drugs. The event was held between Monday (June 19) and Friday (June 23), in Denver, Colorado, in the United States.

The main episode took place during the closing speech by the founder and president of maps (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, in English), Rick Doblin. At the time, indigenous representatives went up on stage and interrupted the anti-drug activist’s speech. The entity was responsible for organizing the conference.

In one of the videos (watch below), it is possible to see the moment when a group of 5 indigenous people starts to mobilize and manages to attract the attention of the president of Maps, who is on stage. The protest was met with boos and also with favorable demonstrations. “Let them speak”said some of those present in the auditorium.

Already on stage, one of the indigenous people said that the president of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies “not giving space” that native peoples deserve in the debate on psychedelics and that it is necessary “protect” the medicine of each ethnic group.

“Listen, there are a lot of people who have been affected by this movement and I understand that everyone wants to hear what Rick [Doblin] has to say. But we [indígenas] we were marginalized and kept out”he stated.

“No one owns the cure, but you know what? You don’t own our culture. You can’t take it away from us. And we deserve respecthe declared. “You don’t know what a revolution is”he said.

The protest was interrupted by an organizer of Psychedelic Science 2023 during a speech by another indigenous person, who called for greater inclusion of native people in the debate on drugs and accused non-native peoples of “capitalize” the products, considered medicine for certain ethnic groups.

“We open our medicine for you to heal, not for you to take, not for you to destroy. So this movement is not a renaissance. […] You are taking from us, colonizing, you are harming us, erasing our culture. Please stop. Think critically. This is not normal”he declared.

Watch the moment below, in English:

indigenous protestors interrupted rick doblin’s final address at MAPS #psychedelicscience conference to criticize MAPS lack of inclusivity & co-opting of ancestral traditions – he let them onstage to speak, amidst many boos from the crowd pic.twitter.com/228uAKHrjD — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) June 24, 2023

BRAZILIAN INDIGENOUS ALSO PROTESTS

The Brazilian indigenous Nishiwaka Yawanawá repeated the questions and criticisms made by other indigenous people during his speech at the event. According to newspaper information Folha de S.PauloBiraci Brasil, as it is also known, spoke about the lack of respect on the part of researchers towards the inhabitants of the forest.

“Why don’t you invite us? [para os estudos]we who are the true knowers?”he said. “When we are respected, then we will do good for the planet”declared Yawanawá.