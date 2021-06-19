Dozens of indigenous people protest against bill that it intends to give Congress the power to decide on the demarcation of land occupied by tribes. The text is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

The protest named “lift for the earth” brings together indigenous people from different regions of Brazil, who have been scattered around the Monumental Axis since Monday (14.Jun.2021). There are more than 35 peoples represented in a peaceful demonstration for the guarantee of rights, such as health and education.

The demonstration has as its main agenda the demarcation and preservation of indigenous lands. At the end of Thursday (June 17, 2021), the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Luiz Fux, stated that the Court will resume on June 30 the judgment of the opinion on the demarcation of land. The case has general repercussions and will define the future of demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil. Indigenous representatives gathered at Praça dos Três Poderes, in front of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court even started the trial in the case last week, on June 11, but it was interrupted at the request of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The indigenous people are still waiting to be received by representatives of Funai (National Indigenous Foundation), but say they were received with police repression. “Those days were a little tense. We were not well received, there was a very large number of police officers, who sprayed us with pepper spray. We wanted a more precise dialogue, we are coming with many demands from the people“, said the director of UNI (National Indigenous Union), Turymatã Pataxó.

Turymatã says that the invasion of indigenous territories is one of the main targets of the protests. The representatives want the issue to be debated within the National Congress. “We really needed this support from Funai, but we are being neglected by a house that is rightfully ours“, said Turimathan.

In press release, Funai stated that “does not agree with any type of illegal conduct and repudiates any form of violence” is that “has always been open to dialogue with the indigenous“. The foundation said that the initially peaceful protest turned into an act that caused damage to the Funai building.

Regarding the police action, the foundation stated that “it took place in order to guarantee the preservation of public order and the safety of people who work in the premises of the building and in the surroundings, as well as to protect the heritage“.

O “lift for the earth” looks at the PL (Bill) 490/2007, which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. The indigenous people want the proposal to be archived. They also demand the protection of indigenous lands and National Parks.

The UNI director also says that there is no date for the end of the demonstration and confirmed the mobilization of more indigenous people as of Saturday (18.Jun.2021).

See photos of the demonstration recorded by the photojournalist from power360, Sérgio Lima, this Friday (June 18, 2021):

This report was produced by journalism intern Natália Bosco under the supervision of Editorial Secretary Nicolas Iory

