The tent owned by Tereza Arapium – artisan and indigenous activist – has baskets, hats and a series of decorative items made from materials found in nature. More precisely on the outskirts of Aldeia Andirá, on the banks of the Arapiuns River, in the Amazon region of Pará. Leaves of the tucumã, a type of palm tree, become the straw that forms the base of the handicraft. The colors and graphics are made with inks obtained from fruits such as genipap and annatto.

The handicraft draws attention for its beauty and sustainability, since it does not contain any chemical products and the harvesting of raw materials respects natural cycles. Behind all this work, there is also an ancestral wisdom, dating back over 200 years, which helps to publicize the struggle flags of the indigenous people.

“This is not just about selling my people’s handicrafts, but about making the culture of indigenous forest women who are made invisible better known. Who live in places where public policies do not reach. This here is a source of income, which they use to support the family. Art is a way of talking about environmental devastation and the Amazon. When someone deforests the forest, all this raw material is destroyed. And it destroys our culture. And a people without culture is a people without history”, said Tereza Arapium.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 08/12/2023 – International Day of Indigenous Peoples is celebrated with a craft fair at Parque Lage. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

Other representatives of indigenous peoples also present elements of culture and the main flags of struggle at the fair that takes place this Saturday (12) and tomorrow (13) at Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, a neighborhood in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro. The event is part of the celebrations for the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, whose official date was August 9. It is organized by the Aldeia Maracanã Indigenous Association (AIAM), with the institutional support of the EAV Escola de Artes Visuais and the State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy of Rio de Janeiro.

It is estimated that more than 350 indigenous people from at least 25 ethnic groups from all over Brazil will participate. They are: Guarani, Pataxó, Puri, Fulni-ô, Tukano, Kaingang, Guajajara, Ashaninka, Tikuna, Tupinambá, Baniwa, Waurá, Kamayurá, Kayapó, Mehinako, Pankararu, Kariri-Xocó, Karajá, Potiguara, Sateré Mawé, Bororo, Kadiwéu, Kambeba, Ananbé, Kichua and Goitacá.

In addition to handicrafts, there is space for traditional songs and dances, storytelling, public body painting, conversation circles and debates. Marize Guarani, who is the coordinator of the event, explains that there is a purpose beyond trade and cultural presentations. The fair also assumes a pedagogical function and helps to mobilize people of other ethnic groups for indigenous causes.

“Our main objective has always been to deconstruct stereotypes. We are pluriethnic and multicultural. We are here fighting for people to understand that we deserve respect. We have our technologies and our knowledge like any other people. But we continue to be seen as people who live isolated in the village. When we invite people to these fairs, it is so that they can be with us, value our culture and fight together with us. Because we fight for the forest, for the animals, for everything that is fundamental for humanity and the planet”, says Marize Guarani, who is also president of the Aldeia Maracanã Indigenous Association and a history teacher.

Chief Arassari Pataxó, indigenous leader of Aldeia Tatuí Pataxó, in southern Bahia, reinforced the need for dialogue with the population in urban spaces. He participated in the conflicts in Aldeia Maracanã in 2013, when state forces carried out a violent repossession of the land against indigenous occupants. Part of the group left the place and another remains today. The state government promised to restore the building and create a Reference Center for the Culture of Indigenous Peoples, but the project has yet to get off the ground.

According to Arassari, the population’s engagement with indigenous causes will increase as there is more exchange of knowledge.

“Our main riches are our tradition and our culture. If we lose that, we are nobody. And Brazilian society, especially in Rio de Janeiro, lost contact with the natives of Brazil”, said the chief. “We changed our fight strategy a little. We want to invest more in pedagogical practices. In addition to bringing visibility to the original peoples, presenting knowledge and decolonizing an entire poorly told story and the lies impregnated in society about indigenous peoples”.

Service

Event: International Day of Indigenous Peoples 2023

Location: Parque Lage. Rua Jardim Botânico, 414. Rio de Janeiro

Date: 12th and 13th of August

Hours: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Free entrance