Brazil may have a permanent vaccination campaign against covid-19 for indigenous peoples. The statement was made by the Special Secretary for Indigenous Health at the Ministry of Health, Robson Santos da Silva.

According to the secretary, the system for distributing and applying vaccines to indigenous populations living in villages is capable of absorbing a future demand for constant vaccinations against covid-19, as is already the case with other diseases.

“Brazil has a very sophisticated vaccination system. There was no jolt about it. There were improvements. A crisis like this, for example, brings opportunities for improvement”, he informed.

According to the secretary, the pandemic was an opportunity to expand health subsystems in remote areas. Among the improvements are the storage and distribution logistics of vaccines that need to be cooled and stored in special chambers.

“We do an active search. We are always adapting. If she [a covid-19] look like influenza, for example, vaccination will continue. Vaccination against influenza has every year, it’s continuous. If necessary for the new coronavirus, we will follow the same path”, said Robson Santos Silva, who attributed the success of the immunization to the support of indigenous leaders and the Armed Forces.

indigenous health

Regarding health coverage for other diseases, Silva stated that there are constant reformulations and adaptations to the growing population of Brazilian indigenous peoples. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the indigenous population rose from 650,000 to around 755,000 individuals in the last five years.

Indices such as the life expectancy of indigenous people have also increased, he informed. As a result, diseases that were previously uncommon began to be observed more often in communities.

“The indigenous population is increasing and aging. There are diseases that were not common, such as diabetes and heart problems. When we have these situations of medium and high complexity, we need state and federal help. We are reinventing ourselves to better serve this population,” he added.

