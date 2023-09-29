Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 20:45

Brazilian indigenous people went to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN) this Friday, the 29th, to denounce to the international community the approval of Senate bill No. 2,903, which establishes the time frame for indigenous lands.

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) and Conectas, a non-governmental human rights organization, brought a letter to the Council meeting this Friday. Until October 13th, there will be a round of meetings of the entity.

“While the Supreme Court advances in rejecting the discriminatory thesis of the time frame, the National Congress discusses bill No. 2903 of 2023 to approve activities incompatible with the protection of indigenous lands”, says the document presented this Friday. “We also ask for international attention so that Brazilian authorities reject the time frame thesis, which perpetuates racist practices by the State.”

Last Wednesday, the 27th, the Senate approved the bill that embraces the thesis of the time frame for indigenous lands. With this regulation, the areas destined for original peoples would have the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution as a temporal parameter: only lands that were occupied from that date onwards could be demarcated. The validity of this framework would shelve several demarcation requests that are under analysis by the authorities.

The Senate’s attitude contravenes the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which, on the same day, ruled that the time frame was unconstitutional. The impasse between the two Powers, Legislative and Judiciary, does not end there: the STF ruling may still be the target of some internal appeals, and the bill approved by the Senate needs to be sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

As shown by Estadão Column, the expectation behind the scenes in Brasília is that the project will be vetoed. The presidential veto can be overturned by an absolute majority of senators (half of the members of the House plus one, that is, 41 parliamentarians). There are already articulations in this regard, which could trigger a struggle with the Executive.

During the vote on the time frame, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), denied that there was revanchism between the two Powers, but said that the approval was an act of “legislative affirmation”.

“The Senate plenary affirms what the will of the Legislative House and Brazilian society is. And there is no feeling of spreading the dichotomy between the Powers”, said Pacheco in Wednesday’s session. When asked by Estadão about the complaint taken to the UN, he preferred not to comment. The report also demanded the Senate, but received no response.

The situation of indigenous people from Terras do Jaraguá was also taken to the UN

Another point highlighted by the indigenous people this Friday at the UN was a situation involving the residents of Terra do Jaraguá, an indigenous reserve in the north of the capital of São Paulo, close to Rodovia dos Bandeirantes (SP-348). On March 30, indigenous people closed the highway in protest against the time frame and the road was reopened after action by the Military Police Riot Squad.

That day, the Chamber of Deputies had approved the same bill that passed this week in the Senate.

This Friday, the letter read at the UN denounces that the indigenous people were repressed with police violence: the document says that the agents threw a stun bomb inside a children’s education center and that they entered the indigenous community without judicial authorization.

“An act by the Guarani Mbya people of the Jaraguá Indigenous Land against this project (of the time frame) was violently repressed by police officers from the State of São Paulo. The police used water jets, tear gas bombs and rubber bullets against the Guarani. Stun bombs were fired inside the children’s school in the village. Vehicles entered the community without a court order or legal justification”, says the document.

The letter asks that the agents involved in the episode be held responsible “to repair individual and collective damages and to develop a protocol for the actions of police forces in relation to indigenous peoples and their territories”.

The report questioned the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat, which manages the Military Police, and also the management of governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) about the complaint taken to the UN. There was no response until the publication of this text.