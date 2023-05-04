Indigenous leaders from former British colonies demanded that King Carlos III apologize for “centuries of racism” and the “legacy of genocide” of those who accuse the Crown.

In a letter, on the eve of the new monarch’s coronation this weekend, indigenous representatives from 12 Commonwealth countries demanded financial reparations and the return of looted cultural treasures.

Centuries of racism, oppression, colonialism and slavery

The letter was signed by Australian leaderswhose indigenous population was massacred and expelled from their lands by British colonists, and from several Caribbean countries that were plundered for slaves.

The group claimed to have come together to help its people “recover from centuries of racism, oppression, colonialism and slavery.”

In recent years, Charles III has tried to reach out to indigenous leaders, faced with demands for accountability from the monarchy for his links to the slave trade and the British Empire’s legacy of violence.

Although he admitted that the crown must “acknowledge the mistakes” of its pastthe letter asks the new king to go one step further in the form of an official apology.

Former Olympian Nova Peris, the first Aboriginal woman to be elected to Australia’s Federal Parliament, is one of the signatories.

Criticizing Australia’s ties to the royal family, Peris said it was time to “acknowledge the horrifying and lasting repercussions” of colonization and the “legacy of genocide” – actions that are still felt and remembered by many indigenous populations.

The letter urges Carlos III to start talks to compensate the indigenous populationswho watched as the colonists plundered their treasures and destroyed their culture.

The letter is also signed by representatives of Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

*With information from AFP