Indigenous delegations began arriving this Sunday (23) in Brasilia for the 2023 edition of Acampamento Terra Livre (ATL), which will take place from April 24 to 28. This year’s theme is “The indigenous future is today. Without demarcation, there is no democracy!

More than 6,000 indigenous people are expected in the federal capital for this week’s activities. Among them, plenary meetings and marches through the streets of Brasilia to protest against bills considered by them to be “anti-indigenous”. One of these bills, Bill 191/2020, allows mining on ancestral lands of indigenous peoples. In addition, cultural evenings are planned throughout the week.

According to the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib), organizer of the event, the ATL reinforces the importance of demarcating indigenous lands in Brazil, paralyzed in the last four years. The entity points out that more than 200 indigenous lands are in line for demarcation by the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai). In all, 13 territories are in the process, with approval to be made. To date, around 600 have been regularized.

The ATL is organized by Apib and built together with its seven base organizations, namely: Articulation of Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of the Northeast, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (Apoinme), by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of the South Region (Arpinsul), by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of the Southeast Region (Arpinsudeste), Guarani Yvyrupa Commission, Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (Coiab), Council of the Terena People and General Assembly of the Kaiowá and Guarani People (Aty Guasu).

The first ATL was in 2004 and, in 2022, it brought together more than 8,000 indigenous people, from 100 peoples and from all regions of the country. Over the course of ten days of programming, the participants of the meeting addressed agendas of the indigenous movement. It was also an opportunity to seek to strengthen leadership candidacies to run for seats in the National Congress, since it was an election year.

The complete program of the event can be accessed at Camp Terra Livre’s official website.