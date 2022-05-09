BRASILIA (Reuters) – Indigenous people from a village in Feijó, Acre, who were being transported by helicopter to receive medical care at a reference hospital in Cruzeiro do Sul had their rescue completed on Monday after a forced landing on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health in a note.

According to the communication center of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health, which is part of the ministry, the aircraft was carrying five passengers, including two children, in addition to the pilot and a mechanic. The forced landing was carried out in dense forest, close to the Croa River, about 20 minutes before the scheduled time of arrival at the destination.

“The rescue of the occupants was completed on Monday morning. The indigenous people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are doing well. The rest of the crew suffered only bruises,” the folder said.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)