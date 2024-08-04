Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 20:05

At least ten Guarani and Kaiowá indigenous people were injured – two of them seriously – on Saturday, the 3rd, after being attacked by farmers in Douradina, in Mato Grosso do Sul. According to the National Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi), which shared videos of the moment of the attack on social media, gunmen invaded their territory heavily armed and perched in pickup trucks, shooting with lethal ammunition and rubber bullets at the indigenous people.

The Indigenous Council also states that shortly before the incident, an agent from the National Public Security Force had warned the indigenous people that the confrontation would occur, instructing them to simply leave the area.

“Take your people and get out of here or you will die,” the agent reportedly said.

At the time of the attack, no one from the National Force was at the site, which has been monitored since July due to the imminent risk of conflict.

When contacted, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) did not confirm the agent’s alleged statement. In a statement, it said that the conflict occurred within the Lagoa Panambi Indigenous Land (TI) and is now “under control.”

“The National Force teams were called in around 10 am on Saturday, the 3rd, to quell the heated tensions between indigenous people and farmers living near the Cedro site,” the ministry said. “The situation was controlled and each group remained in their camp, instructed not to advance. The confrontation occurred in the early afternoon, while the FN was patrolling another area in the same region,” it said. “As soon as it was called in, the FN arrived at the scene and stopped the confrontation.”

He added: “The National Public Security Force (FNSP) has intensified its presence in the region since the beginning of July, where it remains to this day.”

According to the Ministry, since the incident, the National Force has been fully deployed in Mato Grosso do Sul, supporting the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which are mediating the conflicts. “The members of the camps are respecting the limits established by the MPI and MPF.”

And he highlighted: “The mobilized personnel work with a focus on guaranteeing the safety of indigenous people, respecting their cultures and avoiding any form of violation of human rights, and will be increased based on these new confrontations with personnel that will be transferred from other States.”

O State sought the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and the Federal Public Ministry, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

The National Indigenous Missionary Council states that two indigenous people remain in serious condition – one was shot in the head and the other, a shot in the neck. “In addition to them, six more injured people were taken to the Hospital da Vida, in Dourados,” it states in a post on Instagram made this Sunday, the 4th.

The Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai) provided emergency care for the victims. Two intensive care ambulances were sent to the scene to care for the injured.