Indigenous people say these are actions in similar contexts; armed people surrounded areas occupied by communities

Conflicts between rural producers and indigenous groups continue in Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná. According to the Cimi (Indigenist Missionary Council), sieges of Guarani Kaiowá indigenous people were recorded in land reclamations in MS, with imminent risk of illegal and forced eviction, and arson against the Ava Guarani, in western Paraná on Saturday (20.Jul.2024). The information was obtained based on data from CGY (Guarani Yvyrupa Commission). Cimi also recorded attacks on indigenous people in Rio Grande do Sul on Saturday.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the five retaken areas in the Douradina region, located within the Lagoa Rica Panambi Indigenous Land, have been surrounded by armed men since Saturday morning. In the open field, almost a dozen pickup trucks were positioned with men in the backs, who quickly spread out in an offensive perimeter against the Guarani Kaiowá group. The National Security Force is on site.

In Caarapó (MS), on Saturday morning, two areas retaken in the Dourados Amambai Peguá 1 Indigenous Land began to be flown over by drones and surrounded by pickup trucks. In western Paraná, in the tekoha – a term used to define territory – Tata Rendy, of the Ava Guarani, there was also a siege and fires. For indigenous people and indigenists, these are attacks in a block within similar contexts.

In addition to these conflicts, Cimi, an agency linked to CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil) recorded attacks on the Kaingang people of the Retomada Fág Nor, in Pontão, located near the municipality of Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul. The indigenous people were attacked again in the early hours of Saturday. Hooded men got out of vehicles and shot at the group and set fire to a hut. In one week, this is the third attack suffered after the families decided to return to an area close to their traditional territory.

GOVERNMENT ACTIVATED 3 MINISTRIES

The conflicts have been going on for about a week. On July 16, representatives of the federal government left Brasília and landed in Mato Grosso do Sul. The goal of the teams from the Ministries of Indigenous Peoples and Human Rights and Citizenship is “mediate land conflicts” which culminated in a series of attacks against indigenous people who occupied rural areas claimed as traditional territories.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security authorized the use of agents of the National Force in state actions to preserve order and integrity in indigenous villages in the Southern Cone of Mato Grosso do Sul and in the border regions of the State on July 17.

According to CIMI, despite the delegations from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and attempts to negotiate with rural landowners and local politicians to halt hostilities, there has still been no more solid state apparatus to seek real solutions – and even no visit to the regions by public authorities with political clout. The organization criticizes the actions of the National Force.

In all three cases, Ava Guarani, Guarani Kaiowá and Kaingang, there was arson in the areas occupied by the indigenous people. The attackers set fire to huts and the surrounding forests. Another common point is that in all three cases the attacks were carried out hours after representatives of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples had left the areas and in the presence of groups of the National Force deployed by the federal government to the regions.

With information from Brazil Agency.