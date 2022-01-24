Applications for the Permanence Scholarship Program (PBP) are open from today (24) to February 28, aimed at indigenous and quilombola students enrolled in on-site undergraduate courses offered by federal higher education institutions.

Applications must be made on the Permanence Scholarship Management System (SISBP) page, available on the Ministry of Education (MEC) website. To access it, click here.

The MEC asks interested parties to pay attention to the rules contained in the Ordinance No. 389, of 2013.

According to the ministry, the analysis of the documentation proving the student’s eligibility and the approval of the registration in the SISBP must be carried out by the federal institutions of higher education from today until March 31.

The system provides for granting scholarships for undergraduate students to stay in federal institutions of higher education, in order to minimize social, ethnic-racial inequalities and contribute to the permanence and graduation of students in situations of socioeconomic vulnerability, especially indigenous and quilombolas. .

The distribution of vacancies considers the “number of students enrolled and the number of students enrolled in the program” by federal institutions of higher education at the end of the previous year.

The government has made available a page with information about the program. To access it, click here.

