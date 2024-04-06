The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) described as “very serious” the invasion of police at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, and He called that operation a fascist act.

The violation of the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador is a fascist act of extreme gravity that violates diplomatic relations and international law.

“The violation of the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador is an extremely serious fascist act that violates diplomatic relations and international law,” said Conaie, the most important social organization in the country and highly critical of the Ecuadorian president's management. the businessman Daniel Noboa.

“Embassies represent the sovereignty of the countries that host them and are protected by the principle of inviolability enshrined in the Vienna Convention,” Conaie recalled in a message on social networks and said that it could also show an “absolute disregard for international standards.”

“It is worrying to observe how the authoritarian and fascist government of Ecuador resorts to force to secure its political trophies,” added the indigenous group that fears a harmful effect on relations between Mexico and Ecuador.

That force operation “It also sends a dangerous message to the international community“he concluded.

The police raid on the Mexican Embassy in Quito occurred one day after the Ecuadorian Government declaredto “persona non grata” to the Mexican ambassador in Quito, Rauel Sesurfor comments by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about the murder of former Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the apparent electoral consequences of that crime.

The Government of Ecuador invoked the principle of “non-intervention” in internal affairs of another country and the Vienna convention to take the diplomatic measure that implies the departure of the ambassador from the country.

Likewise, he justified the police operation of breaking into the headquarters of the Mexican representation in Quito by stating that every embassy “It has only one purpose, to serve as a diplomatic space with the objective of strengthening relations between countries.“.

“No criminal can be considered politically persecuted,” said the Government of Quito and recalled that Glas “has been convicted with an enforceable sentence (firm) and had an arrest warrant issued by the competent authorities.”

