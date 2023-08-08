While an important part of Europe burns as a result of the high temperatures that the phenomenon of global warming has generated, in South America, the Amazon is in its dry season, in which large forest fires usually occur in the jungle. For this reason, the US Forest Service and UNESCO have decided to train 45 firefighters, among the members of the Amazonian community, as part of an effective initiative to combat the start of these fires on the ground, generated mainly by deforestation.

In 2019, the couple formed by Eidi Rodrigues de Lima and Romildo Schmidt became the visible face of the devastation caused by the fires in the Amazon.

Both died trying to escape the flames that consumed their small house, purchased just three years ago.

Accustomed to forest fires every dry season, they avoided going on a trip during those months, since their home was their main treasure. That year, at last, they had bought wood and tiles to put a solid roof on it.

But a fire started in a deforested area where, according to experts, “the flames spread faster.”

Witnesses say that his first concern was to save the wood and tiles, since the focus was at the back of his home. But the couple did not count on another fire starting in front of their land.

“Someone must have taken advantage of the flames at that time to set a fire too, thinking that no property would be affected. That other fire made the situation worse,” a witness told the ‘BBC’, alluding to the traditional technique of weeding through fire. which is used in the Amazon and which causes many of the catastrophes.

How to avoid these catastrophes?

Faced with this situation that is repeated every year, the United Nations Organization for Science, Culture and Education (Unesco), together with the French luxury group LMVH, supported with materials a training for community leaders from the Amazon, organized by the US Forest Service and the American Cooperation Agency USAID which took place between August 2022 and February of this year.

Using satellite data and heat maps to prioritize the regions with the highest incidence of fire outbreaks, they selected 214 people to train them in caring for the environment.

Of this group, 45 were trained as brigade members to extinguish fires, since these often start in agricultural work, where weeding through fire is an ancestral and daily practice.

“The objective is to prevent small forest fire events and prevent them from becoming larger,” explains Fabiano Silva of the NGO Vitôria Amazónica, which coordinated the training. “These lleaders they act within their communities and have teams that are basic. Large accidents need the support of the state and federal government and team logistics that individual brigade members do not have ”, he adds in dialogue with France 24.

Of the firefighters, more than 50% of the students were women who have become experts in professional firefighting techniques such as digging firebreak trenches or identifying when a “controlled burn” is at risk of becoming an uncontrolled hazard.

For example, Miriam Muniz da Silva, 59 years old, comes from the Tupé sustainable development reserve, northwest of Manaus, in Brazil, in what is known as the Central Amazon. After participating in this training, his smile never fades, because since he was little he had dreamed of being a firefighter.

When you see fire in nature, it doesn’t scare you, it makes you sad, it makes you desperate to see that something you’re trying to protect is being destroyed. But of course, fighting fires is scary. Thank God, after the training, I started holding meetings with my community to pass on the knowledge, teach them what to do, create firebreaks to prevent the fire from spreading through the forest, and they are perfectly following the guidance we have given them, he says. .

Miriam Muniz da Silva © LVMH/Carolina Arantes

Many of the new firefighters are tour guides. Railma Moreira da Silva, 24 years old, from the Presidente Figuereido community, is one of them.

“I learned (with the course) to be in control, both emotionally and physically. I learned to deal with people, to respect orders and to give orders, and I also learned some first aid techniques, which now help me in my daily work as a tour guide”, explains the young woman, who has already immobilized some of her clients’ ankles with knowledge in first aid that has given the course.

For her, being a woman in the course is an advantage. “We are more organized and ambitious. A female firefighter draws a lot of attention and encourages other women to work in this field as well,” she says.

Railma Moreira da Silva, tourist guide surrounded by her fellow firefighters © LVMH/Carolina Arantes

Your colleague has more experience in environmental care Filipe da Silva Costa30, who says he has had a “passion for the Amazon” since he was a child.

“It is a pleasure for me to take care of this, to be part of this team, because this is our home. We must take care of it and love what is ours ”, she assures.

In his work, more than once he has come face to face with a source of fire: “Being a tour guide and a forest fire fighter are two things that are closely related because you are in the jungle and it is possible to find yourself in a situation of fire, especially when driving a group. Therefore, it is necessary to have the techniques and practices at hand to carry out a rescue or fight a fire”, he affirms.

Filipe da Silva Costa, tour guide © LVMH/Carolina Arantes

Among the materials that the new brigade members have received are pumps with a fire sprinkler, chainsaws, rubber firebreaks, flashlights and even the special clothing of a firefighter that includes a balaclava, protective gloves, silicone ear plugs, safety glasses , helmet and military leather boots.

With Unesco’s support, we not only managed to train these people, but also have the resources to get the necessary equipment to do the job safely and have adequate training to use this equipment, says Fabiano Silva, executive coordinator of Vitôria Amazónica.

“All this equipment that we have today is essential because there is no use going in with just a shovel or just water, you have to go in with a shovel, a rake, a fire beater, everything! Because often, like the ground here is It’s soft, it’s still burning underneath. So I dig with the shovel and see if there’s a fire down there. Depending on that, I see if I put sand or water on the fire,” Myriam explains.

“It is not enough to go to a fire and say I know how to fight it. If you do not have the techniques that an instructor gives you, when it is important, you will not be effective,” says Felipe.

New hope in the Brazilian Amazon

The work of these brigadistas has become more relevant since the moment in which the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, came to power. Since then, he has brought hope to the future of the Amazon.

As soon as he took office, he presented a plan against deforestation in the Amazon. It is a reissue of a plan that Lula and his Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, had already implemented in their first term, in 2004, and which gave good results. Since it came into effect and until 2012, deforestation fell by 83%according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

However, these same data show that the arrival of Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency in 2019 produced a increased destructionsince he suspended the plan and replaced it with specific military operations to combat fires and illegal logging.

This new plan, developed over four months and with the participation of 19 ministries, aims to reach zero deforestation by 2030.

The task does not seem easy given the fierce opposition that the president has in Parliament. Days before the presentation of this plan, the Chamber of Deputies, with a conservative majority, voted in favor of restricting the demarcations or reservations of indigenous lands, managed to withdraw powers from the Ministry of the Environment and that of Indigenous Peoples, and made the regulations more flexible. protection of the Atlantic Forest, a tropical forest biome even more threatened than the Amazon.

At the beginning of July, while Lula was participating in the EU-Celac summit in Brussels, Minister Silva and her portfolio obtained the information that illegal deforestation fell in the Brazilian Amazon by 34% during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to INPE figures.

What is happening in the Amazon?

Every year with the arrival of the dry season, between May and September, the flames destroy thousands of hectares in the largest tropical forest in the world, the Amazon. Unfortunately, every year also the records are broken again. The month of August 2022 was the worst in the last 12 years for the green lung of the planet.

The images captured via satellite by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) registered 33,116 sources of fire, which consumed 7.9 million hectares, according to data from Mapbiomas, an area equivalent to that of Panama.

The main cause of these accidents was human. In the Amazon, fire is used by ranchers and agricultural industrialists to clear the land once it has been deforested.

This practice, added to the increase in temperatures and drought as a result of climate change, means that the situation in the Amazon is, according to scientists, reaching a point of no return, in which the damage caused by humanity will be irreparable.

Preventing fires is complicated by the size of this green lung, which spans eight countries and almost 7 million square kilometers. Once the fire breaks out it is impossible to control it: the dense vegetation, the steep terrain and the lack of roads make the task difficult. Human settlements, moreover, are few and far between.

This territory the size of Europe also carries social problems, which have become endemic. “The Amazon has historical challenges such as the lack of fundamental public services,” explains Fabiano Silva, executive coordinator of the NGO Vitôria Amazónica.

“It is very difficult to look for economic alternatives to generate resources when there is no health, education, electricity or communication. And among the new challenges are deforestation, which is getting closer and closer to the biosphere reserve; as well as drug trafficking and illegal mining. In addition, the absence of the State and the oversight bodies have led to a drastic increase in illegal acts that in turn threaten the presence of the State to provide these basic services”, he assures.

With local media and UNESCO