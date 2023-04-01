Aerial view of the urns containing the remains of 59 victims of the Guatemalan armed conflict (1960-1996) in the town of Jacana in Nebaj (Guatemala). JOHAN ORDONEZ (AFP)

It rains it pours wet in Guatemala. A State guilty of committing genocide against its indigenous communities during the civil war (1960-1996), according to the Commission for Historical Clarification, seems not to have learned from the mistakes of the past. Indigenous peoples are criminalized, evicted and displaced from their lands; stripped of their resources; drastically impoverished; victims of “gender and sexual violence, labor exploitation and violations of the right to children and the right to education”, hunger, thirst and lack of access to justice; abandoned by a State “incapable of preventing the use of force and unlawful violence” against them. An endless string of attacks on human rights included in a report presented this Friday by Independent Delegation of International Lawyers (IDIL), an organization of lawyers from around the world.

Independent jurists have concluded after an investigation in the lands of Alta Verapaz, in the center of the country, that the Central American nation criminalizes and commits “systemic failures in the protection of indigenous rights.” “Indigenous land defenders are in the line of fire after opposing extractive projects and unsustainable agricultural developments.” IDIL has demanded “urgent measures” of protection and expressed its “serious concern about the impact of the violent forced evictions in Guatemala.” Human rights experts urge the need to guarantee access to justice. “The widespread criminalization of human rights defenders is an obstacle to guaranteeing accountability and the rule of law,” the statement continued.

A group of lawyers from the organization met with different “indigenous communities and organizations, including members of imprisoned communities, civil society actors, lawyers representing affected communities, and government representatives in order to understand the structural causes of rural violence. The trip was prompted by “recent UN and civil society reports on violent evictions, human rights abuses, and threats to the rule of law,” the statement read.

This same Thursday, Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, denounced his “alarming concern” about the “erosion of the rule of law in Guatemala”. Türk maintained that the country’s justice officials, “including those who worked or cooperated with the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), continue to face acts of intimidation, harassment and criminalization.” Many lawyers, prosecutors and activists have been forced into exile in recent times due to political persecution.

The country faces presidential elections next June marked by corruption and the criminalization of left-wing parties, critical of the current government and supported by thousands of peasants and indigenous people. Justice has come to exclude several opponents from the race for government in a gesture that, according to analysts, may mean the consolidation of an autocracy.

“Guatemala urgently needs to initiate a holistic review of its laws and practices in favor of its indigenous peoples, defending their right to territory to rescue their cultural identity and preserve their traditional knowledge,” Silvana Baldovino, a Peruvian jurist expert in indigenous rights, said in IDIL report.

“Indigenous communities in Guatemala face contempt for communal land rights, unequal distribution of land, racism, violence and a clear lack of access to justice,” added Camila Zapata Besso, rights expert. UK humans. Daniel Cerqueira, a Brazilian specialist in international law, has reiterated that “the international community and companies with investments in Guatemala must be attentive to legislative setbacks and the criminalization of indigenous communities that claim their right to live in their ancestral territories.”

For the international organization, the indigenous community and human rights defenders who “value their rights” are in particular danger in Guatemala. There is a “lack of legal, institutional and practical recognition of their collective rights, including the right to decide on the use of their lands and resources”. There is also a “drastic increase in poverty, related to the weakening of food sovereignty and limited access to water and natural resources”, and “problems in the supply chain carried out by national and multinational companies that do business in certain areas, and with Guatemalan counterparts allegedly involved in agrarian conflicts.”

