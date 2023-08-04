The dethroned king of the Naso Tjër Di indigenous region of Panama, Reynaldo Alexis Santanawill do community work for the next three years to commute his prison sentence prison for raping a minor from his community, according to the decision this Thursday of a Panamanian court.



The court accepted the request to replace a sentence of five years in prison for community work for Santana, who was dethroned last Monday.

“The alternate compliance judge of Bocas del Toro, Yemir Lisbeth Herrera Ábrego, in a regulatory hearing, ordered 140 weeks of community work to a 42-year-old citizen sentenced for the crime against sexual freedom and integrity in the modality of aggravated rape in detriment of a minor,” the Judicial Branch (OJ) of Panama reported in a statement.

The court indicated that during the execution of the sentence, Santana will not be able to leave the country without prior judicial authorization, nor leave his residence after 9 at night, and he will not be able to approach parks, nursery schools or areas where minors attend. .

Nor will he be able to approach the victim and his relatives “for any reason or means” and the sentence will be “registered in the register of sexual offenders.”

Community work

“I will do cleaning and ornamental work, which are the main thing,” Santana himself told EFE by telephone, explaining that he will have to work at the “Changuinola community board” in Bocas del Toro, near Costa Rica, every Friday for the next three years from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santana alleges that he “feels good” with the Naso people because he has left “a great legacy” that will go down “in history” and admits that he has done “wrong things.” Last week a court sentenced Reynaldo Alexis Santana to five years in prison for raping a minor.

The events occurred in a town in the Naso region, on the border with Costa Rica, in 2016, when the victim was 12 years old, and after the minor’s confession, the mother filed the complaint. In addition, the court disqualified him “to exercise public functions.”

After that and by vote of the Assembly of the Council of the region, last Monday Santana was dethroned and Ardinteo Santana, the second in line of succession, will govern for an initial period of five years as “interim” king.

The Naso settle in the Naso Tjër Di region, a territory of approximately 1,600 kilometers between mountains and the Teribe river located on the border with Costa Rica and near the Panamanian Caribbean.

There are 5,000 Naso living there scattered in about twenty isolated villages in the exuberant jungle of Bocas de Toro. The Naso people, one of the seven indigenous ethnic groups of Panama together with the Emberá, Wounaan, Guna, Ngäbe, Buglé and Bri-Bri, are organized in an “assembly monarchy” led by a king.

The throne used to pass from father to son, but for some years the subjects themselves are the ones who choose the monarch among the members of the royal family who decide to stand for “elections” and those who also have the power to remove him.

Reynaldo Alexis Santana competed in 2011 against a cousin and uncle, calling himself the “last indigenous king of the Americas.”

