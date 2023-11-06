The Internet was conceived with the idea of ​​a free world, one where “everyone can enter, without privilege or prejudice” and where “anyone, anywhere, can express their beliefs,” as stated in his John Perry Barlow moment, defender of internet rights. In this universe of tiktokers, youtubers and instagramersindigenous representation has not been left behind.

The indigenous peoples, who represent the 6% of the world population and they are the guardians of nature in many parts of the planet, they have been confronted over the years with the Western world, often forced to adapt to it in order to access basic rights such as education and health. Despite everything, it is due to this meeting of cultures, this interconnected world, that some have seen the opportunity to make themselves heard and visible beyond their borders.

A Tecno Social Lab study analyzed 52 accounts last year influencers indigenous people in different parts of Latin America. The findings show the diversity of the content they produce and also the good reception they have among the public.

A common motivation among these young people is to generate greater knowledge about different communities. “In the city they ask you all the time: ‘How do they live in the tribe? how do they do it? what do they eat?’. Then that becomes so repetitive that you say: ‘I make a video and leave it for you to see,’ Gunarey Maku explains over video call (@indigenacampo), a 21-year-old young man from the Arhuaco people of Colombia. One of the first videos of him in TikTok, in 2021, in which he explains traditional construction techniques with stones, had an unexpected success: “I don’t know what happened, many months later I came back and suddenly I had a lot of followers,” he remembers. Today he has more than 730,000 followers on TikTok and 474,000 followers on Instagram.

The importance of language

Young people like Sofía Huaiquil (@quucho) of the Mapuche people (Chile) or Soledad Secca (@solischa_20), a Quechua prescriber from Cuzco (Peru), express themselves in their native languages ​​on their social networks. “Language is also a way of resisting, of making ourselves known and being who we really are,” says Huaiquil in a video December of last year in collaboration with the Catholic University of Temuco. In the Lab Tecno Social report, half of the influencers analyzed use a mixture of Spanish and native languages, 42% use only Spanish and 8% use Portuguese and the native language. Other content prescribers, like Gunarey Maku, use Spanish to “transmit the message of the tribes.”

Be influencer indigenous has changed Maku’s life and has equally impacted his community. In May 2022, a fire broke out in his village, so he a video requesting support and the community began to receive donations. “Previously there was no media, so no one complained [públicamente], and not many people knew Spanish. Nowadays people feel that they can turn to me to carry the message to the rest of society.” Maku has assumed this responsibility naturally, he says. Recording is now part of his daily life, he enjoys doing it and, now at university, he assures that it has opened many doors for him.

Maku is part of the Arawaks, one of the four tribes that cohabit and protect the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. In this Colombian mountain range, the Kogis, the Kankuamos, the Arsarios (or Wiwas) and the Arhuacos take care of the territory: “It is a place with a lot of nature because there are many indigenous people protecting it,” he explains. In addition to recording what he does on a daily basis, Maku dedicates himself to construction, a job he does just as his ancestors did: “I do everything with the intention of carrying the message of taking care of nature, which is our home.” ”.

In the videos he publishes through social networks, Maku ends with a “duni” (thank you). He feels that, in some way, his message has impacted Colombian society: “They don’t teach this in schools and they never hear it. Many followers have written to me saying that they did not know what to do in this world, but that with the things I have told they already know why humanity comes to Earth: to contribute to the care of nature, which is what gives us life. ”.

“We still live in a way of thinking where we have that beautiful exchange with nature,” he points out. “I would like you to know that the indigenous thinking model has been effective in guaranteeing the life of nature and of ourselves.”

