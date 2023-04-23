The unit was opened on Friday (April 21) in Surucucu, in Roraima; It has the capacity to serve about 100 people per day.

A Reference Center for Indigenous Health was inaugurated on Friday (April 22, 2023) in the Yanomami territory of Surucucu, in Roraima. The government declared a public health emergency in the region in January.

The new unit has the capacity to receive about 100 people per day. It will serve 46 villages. It is trained for emergency care, consultations, exams and the treatment of malaria and malnutrition.

“It is an important achievement to guarantee assistance in the region, which was one of the most affected. With this structure, we will reduce removals to Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima, thus reducing the impact on the health system in the capital and also providing better service close to the home territory of so many indigenous people of the Yanomami people”said minister Nísia Trindade (Health).

The health team will have around 30 professionals, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists, laboratory technicians and pharmacists.

The unit is divided into an outpatient ward, reception and triage room, stabilization rooms, offices, lactary, pharmacy, laboratory and microscopy. The permanent structure will also have a cafeteria, social center and hammocks. The nutritional recovery of children found to be in a critical state of health is one of the main focuses of actions.

With information from Brazil Agency.