QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s largest indigenous organization on Tuesday asked the country’s top court to move forward with impeachment hearings against President Guillermo Lasso, mounting pressure as a ruling looms.

Constitutional Court judges are expected to decide soon whether to heed a request by opposition lawmakers to start impeachment hearings against Lasso, who faces allegations of corruption in dealings with public companies, which he denies.

A court decision to allow impeachment hearings could increase the possibility that Lasso, a conservative who has regularly clashed with lawmakers, dissolve Ecuador’s National Assembly and call early elections.

“We are hopeful that the Constitutional Court will not wait for the people to take to the streets,” said Leonidas Iza, president of the country’s powerful indigenous confederation, Conaie, after a march with other groups in Quito.

A series of protests last year led by Conaie resulted in negotiations in which Lasso made concessions around economic and environmental policy.

Some lawmakers opposed to his economic and security proposals tried and failed to remove him in an impeachment process last year.

If the process reaches a final vote, 92 lawmakers in the 137-member legislature would need to approve Lasso’s censure or removal from office.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia)