Silvia Waiãpi says she is obliged to accept “someone who declares herself a woman”, but her ethnicity is questioned

the deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) said on Tuesday (11.Apr.2023) to be obliged to accept “someone who declares herself a woman”, but has his indigenous identity questioned. The comment was made at a session of the Commission for the Amazon and Original and Traditional Peoples, with the presence of the Minister for Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara.

Waiãpi’s speech was in response to deputy Dorinaldo Malafaia (PDT-AP). He stated that indigenous culture goes through a “embezzlement”, as there are people who claim to be representatives of the original peoples, but, in practice, they do not play this role.

Waiãpi countered by saying that he does not need the deputy’s endorsement about his ethnicity and compared the situation with that of transgender women. “You want me to accept someone who declares herself a woman, without being a woman, biologically a man, and I am obliged to accept it. But they don’t want to accept me”, said the congresswoman.

The chairman of the committee, deputy Celia Xakriabá (PSOL-MG), interrupted the colleague, accusing her of the crime of transphobia.

Watch (from 1h13min28s to 1h14min25s):

O Power360 contacted congresswoman Silvia Waiãpi’s advisory office to hear her position on the transphobia accusation, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

NIKOLAS FERREIRA

On March 8, federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) mocked trans women when speaking on the tribune of the Chamber of Deputies. The congressman wore a wig to have “speech place” on Women’s Day.

“Today I feel like a woman, deputy Nikole, and I have something very interesting to talk about. Women are losing their space to men who feel like women.”declared the deputy at the time.

The transphobic statement generated wide negative repercussions. Nikolas must answer to the House Ethics Board. LGBTQIA+ entities triggered the STF (Federal Supreme Court).