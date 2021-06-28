Since the news at the end of last month that a grave with 215 bodies had been found at a former boarding school for indigenous children in Canada, this theme is back in the spotlight in Canada. Hundreds more graves were discovered last week . In the meantime, the debate has also broken out in the United States about federal schools, which are also a black mark on history there. Home Secretary Deb Haaland last week announced an investigation into the records of federal schools where the government often forcibly placed Native American children.

Vincent Veerbeek is an Americanist and historian specializing in the history of indigenous communities in the United States.

The news that researchers had found a grave with 215 infant bodies at a former school for indigenous children in Kamloops sent a shockwave through Canada. For indigenous communities, it is a reminder of a painful history that is never far away. For the rest of Canada, it’s a reminder of a past that many would rather forget.

For the indigenous people of the United States, too, the news brings back painful memories of a history very similar to that of Canada. In the US, however, this history is hardly part of the collective memory.

Given the American ignorance, it is no wonder that this past is hardly discussed in the Netherlands either. How important it is to see these histories side by side is apparent from the reporting on this subject. NRCFor example, correspondent Frank Kuin writes (15/6) that dealing with indigenous peoples is “a black mark on the history of the country, like the history of slavery in the United States.” This observation contains a grain of truth, but it is illustrative that Kuin ignores the American boarding school past.

Violence, disease and stigma

In the US, according to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), there were at least 367 such boarding schools, and in 1926 more than 60,000 Native children, 83 percent of school-age children, attended such schools.

As in Canada, starting in the 1870s, the government separated children from their families in this way for nearly a century in an attempt to solve the ‘Indian problem’. As in Canada, children in American boarding schools faced violence, disease and the stigmatization of their languages ​​and cultures. As in Canada, some schools had their own cemeteries because some children did not survive their school days, but no precise death rates are known.

However, in addition to these similarities, there are also important differences, such as the role of religion. Where the Canadian government largely outsourced education to religious authorities, most schools in the US after 1900 fell directly under the federal government.

School principals were civil servants answerable to the Ministry of the Interior. Religion was primarily an idealized part of American culture alongside capitalism and patriotism. Daily life in schools in the US was characterized not by religious rituals, but by a military culture of uniforms, marches and discipline.

For students, it meant a hard life that often took a physical and psychological toll. The Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration abolished these military systems in the 1930s, but the essence of the boarding school system remained unchanged. Until 1970, many Native Americans were taught far from home in schools where integration into American society was paramount.

Despite differences in the nature and development of boarding schools in the two countries, the aftermath is similar. Assimilation failed, but many former students and their children and grandchildren suffer from trauma – with all the consequences that entails.

On paper, the US government apologized in 2010, but that statement led nowhere

Communities are marked by a lack of social cohesion and doubts about their own identity. Nevertheless, very little is known of this history among non-Native Americans. It has everything to do with the way the US government is dealing with this past.

little enthusiasm

On paper, the government apologized in 2010, but that statement was buried in a Defense Act and led nowhere. A bill to set up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission was defeated in the House of Representatives last September.

Even now, there seems to be little enthusiasm among non-native Americans to reflect on their own past. Calls to recognize boarding school history come mainly from Native American organizations like NABS. An important difference this time, however, is that Native Americans are closer to the center of power than ever now that Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) is Secretary of the Interior. In a recent article for The Washington Post Haaland wrote about her own family’s experiences with boarding schools and emphasized the importance of recognition and healing.

Given the American lack of understanding about the experiences of indigenous communities, it is not surprising that the discussion about boarding schools in the Netherlands is also limited to the Canadian context. However, that the lack of debate stands in the way of healing and justice shows that it is important to talk about it anyway.