The four indigenous brothers who were lost for 40 days in the jungles of southern Colombia were transferred to Bogotá at dawn, they are out of danger and are recovering at the Central Military Hospital in the capital. After visiting them this Saturday, President Gustavo Petro held the “meeting of indigenous and military knowledge” during an intense search that kept the country on edge, but for now he has chosen to delegate his state’s spokesperson to other authorities. The children are in “acceptable” clinical conditions, despite the inhospitable environment in which they managed to survive, his Defense Minister Iván Velásquez has reported.

Lesly, 13, and her brothers Solecni, 9; Tien Noriel, 4; and Cristin Neryman, a one-year-old baby, were rescued Friday night from the thick of the jungle with a helicopter that could not land on the ground and waited 60 meters high, in the air, above the treetops. From there they were transferred to San José del Guaviare, the nearest city, so that later a C-295 plane configured as an ambulance, where they received medical assistance, would take them to the Colombian capital. In a video released by the Civil Aeronautics, children are seen lying on the floor while military doctors give them medicine and oral serum to hydrate them.

“We have to recognize Lesly not only for her courage but also for her leadership. It was because of her that the three little brothers were able to survive by her side, with her care, with the knowledge of the jungle”, the Minister of Defense highlighted in his statements from the hospital itself, who also recognized the indigenous communities that participated in the pursuit together of the military forces.

Iván Velásquez, Minister of Defense, at the Bogotá Military Hospital where surviving children are being cared for Photo: Nathalia Angarita (El País) | Video: Reuters

‘Operation Hope’ was the name of the government mission to find the brothers, the only survivors after the plane in which they were traveling with three adults, including their mother, crashed in the Amazon jungle, between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare , on May 1st. The minors wandered lost among the lush vegetation for more than a month. Up to 184 people were “combing” the jungle every day, 112 from the public force and 72 indigenous people. The search went around the world, with videos and photographs of the clues that the Army found: shoes, clothes, a bottle, footprints and bitten fruits. While the expectations of finding them alive were extinguished, the military exploded in jubilation this Friday when they heard on the radio the code word they had agreed to report the finding: “miracle.” They repeated it four times, one for each child.

President Petro has highlighted elements such as the meeting of knowledge, the joint effort of the military forces and the indigenous guard and respect for the jungle in a message on his social networks that he accompanied with images of the visit this Saturday morning. in which he was accompanied by his wife, Verónica Alcocer, and his daughters Sofía and Antonella. “Here a different path for Colombia is shown: I believe that this is the true path of peace,” the president valued. “Here is a new Colombia. What is life before anything else. The goal that unites us is life, ”he wrote. The day before, Petro confirmed the news recently arrived from Havana, where he had signed a ceasefire with the ELN guerrillas, the first stone of total peace that his government is pursuing.

The four brothers are in “acceptable clinical conditions”, despite some bites and skin lesions, explained General Carlos Rincón Arango, the director of the Central Military Hospital. They are being given nutritional and psychological support and will be hospitalized for two to three weeks. Medical reports have ruled out life-threatening conditions, he added. “They still speak little and are weak, although they want to play,” added the director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, Astrid Cáceres. “Let’s give it time.”

