Pope Francis celebrates mass at a stadium in Edmonton, western Canada, on Tuesday. a day after asking for forgiveness for the “evil” caused to the country’s indigenous peoples.

(Also read: Pope continues his penitential journey through Canada after asking indigenous people for forgiveness)

Mass is expected to begin at 9:15 am (3:15 pm GMT) at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, where the Supreme Pontiff will deliver the homily in Spanish. During his first speech on Monday, the 85-year-old Francis apologized for decades of abuse at residential schools for indigenous children run by the Catholic Church in Canada.

“I apologize for the way in which many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated, also through indifference, in these projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation,” he said.

This Tuesday, in the continuation of a trip that he himself described as a “penitential pilgrimage”, he will greet the parishioners aboard his popemobile, despite the pain in his knee that forces him to use a cane or a wheelchair and limit his movements. According to the organizers, 63,000 people are expected to attend the mass, under an important security device.

The pope meets with indigenous people in Canada. See also Fedriga under escort, No Vax threats to the president of Friuli Venezia Giulia Photo: EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA

The spiritual leader of the nearly 1.3 billion Catholics in the world will then travel to Lake Saint Anne (11:00 p.m. GMT), located about 80 kilometers west of Edmonton, one of the main pilgrimage sites in North America.

Every year since the end of the 19th century, thousands of pilgrims come to bathe and pray in the waters of this lake, which according to the natives has healing properties. July 26 is the feast of Saint Anne, mother of the Virgin Mary and grandmother of Jesus in the Catholic tradition, an important figure for many Canadian Aboriginal communities. On Wednesday, he will visit Québec City before the last leg of the trip, on Friday in Iqaluit (Nunavut), a city in northern Canada in the Arctic archipelago. –

collect the tears

The pope apologized Monday before a crowd of First Nations peoples, Metis and Inuit, in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, town that housed the Ermineskin Residential School from 1895 to 1975.

During the meeting, Francisco put on an indigenous tribal adornment, known as a ‘war bonnet’.

Excitement was palpable among those present, many in traditional dress, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, the country’s first indigenous governor-general. Several counselors were installed on site to provide emotional support.

Shortly before, volunteers handed out small paper bags to “collect the tears.” Many lowered their eyes, wiped away tears, or leaned in and hugged those next to them.

The indigenous leaders presented and placed on the pope a traditional feather headdress. From the end of the 19th century to the 1990s, the Canadian government sent some 150,000 children to 139 church-run boarding schools, where they were separated from their families, their language and their culture.

Many suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of principals and teachers, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect. As of May 2021, more than 1,300 unmarked graves have been discovered on the sites of former schools.

A delegation of indigenous people traveled to the Vatican in April and met with the pope, who formally apologized for the past. However, asking for forgiveness on Canadian soil has enormous significance.

AFP

More news

Who is Biden’s envoy for Gustavo Petro’s inauguration?

Russia to leave International Space Station ‘after 2024’