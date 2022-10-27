The Ice Hockey World Cup, which is scheduled for February 2024, may be postponed to a later date, the Canadian sports channel TSN reported. The organizer of the tournament – the National Hockey League (NHL) – is looking for, but has not yet found a compromise that will allow Russia to participate in the Cup, but at the same time not lose the European teams that do not want to go on the ice against our team. At the same time, the NHL understands that without Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin, Artemy Panarin and Nikita Kucherov, Igor Shesterkin and Andrey Vasilevsky, interest in the competition, its status and profit prospects will decrease. Experts believe that the position of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will be decisive in the end.

Possible transfer

The dates for the World Cup, which was scheduled for February 2024, may be rescheduled, Canadian sports channel TSN reported. The organizer of the tournament, the National Hockey League, planned to bring together the leading teams in their strongest lineups. This very rarely happens even at the Olympics, not to mention the World Championships, where players who play in the NHL rarely come.

But politics got in the way. In European countries – Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic – they say that their teams do not want to go on the ice against Russia. To please the two parties, not to turn the Cup into a water pumping championship and not to lose one’s own profit – this is the short task of the organizers of the World Cup. She is nontrivial and it is not surprising that there is little consistency in the statements of the NHL regarding the tournament and the participation of the Russian team in it.

Initially, the organizers claimed that they were planning a tournament in which our team would play with everyone on an equal footing. Some European ice hockey federations did not like this – a categorical rejection of such a format flew from their side. Then another option was announced – for Russia to play, but its team consisted only of those hockey players who play in the NHL. For us, this would also be an acceptable option – strong Russians in the North American league – for several teams. But even this did not suit the most active Europeans. After that, the organizers shrugged their shoulders and did not offer other options yet.

At the same time, a tough position regarding the participation of Russians in the World Cup has been voiced for the most part by hockey officials. The players themselves in the vast majority – including the same Swedes, Czechs and Finns – hardly see obstacles to meeting with the Russians. In the end, in the same NHL, many play in the same teams with the Russians and get along well. But since the tournament involves the participation of national teams, the position of officials becomes decisive.

It is not surprising that faced with such difficulties, in North America they started talking about a possible postponement of the tournament. Moreover, they started talking in a situation where more than a year remains before the start of the Cup. But, apparently, the NHL doubts that even during this time they will resolve all the contradictions, and they understand that there are too many political factors that do not depend on either the hockey federations of Europe or the IIHF.

Bettman will decide

If desired, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), whose members are all European national federations, could influence the situation. However, organization president Luc Tardif disowned the World Cup, stating that the IIHF is not organizing the tournament.

– All the same, everything will be decided by the Commissioner of the NHL Gary Bettman, Vyacheslav Fetisov, two-time Olympic champion and three-time Stanley Cup winner, told Izvestia. – The NHL is an organization that fully adheres to the sports principle. In the 70s, they came up with the Canada Cup so that the strongest hockey players on the planet would have the opportunity to compete with each other. If it were not for these competitions, hockey would be different. Bettman adheres to this philosophy. In the NHL, the best Russian hockey players are not discriminated against, they play, they sign new long-term contracts. I do not know who can somehow move this story. This is stupidity, it turns out. We have to wait for an official decision. To hold this World Cup without the strongest NHL hockey players, and there are a lot of our guys, is pointless.

New information about the future of the World Cup should appear on November 4-5, when interested parties will meet for discussion in the Finnish city of Tampere for the regular season matches between Colorado and Columbus.

At the moment, the NHL has not figured out how to solve the Russian issue. Europe is not satisfied with even the option in which our hockey players will perform at the tournament under a neutral flag. And until the organizers find a compromise between the camps, the verdict on the fate of the World Cup will be postponed.