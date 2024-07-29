We have insisted, even insistently, that The main national enemies are indifference and its mother, ignorance. (the disinformation).

Apparently the indifference It is harmless, it brings us comfort and even peace of mind, but this assessment is fallacious, price that we pay to assume that indifference is very high and as a country we suffer their consequenceslet us remember that, thanks to her, to that indifference, Our homeland has been subject to plunder and destruction for decades.

Switch to Mexico It begins with the change of the Mexicans.

Changing is not easy and that change begins by recognizing our weaknesses, our deficiencies and our mistakes, which is not always easy.

Change is not an option, it is an imperative necessity, especially in these times when we face a new reality, a reality that demands new strategies, new attitudes.

The national outlook for the future is bleak, even if we would like it to be promising. Preparing for it, with optimism but without naivety, is trying to get ahead of events.

This year it is vital to put aside our traditional civic indifference, it is equally vital to not allow others to decide for us, to assert our rights by demanding from our popular representatives and rulers.

It is time to act for Mexico, for our loved ones, for ourselves. Afterwards, nothing will be the same.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to change for the better.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. July 29, 2024

