Let’s find out what they are independent games of the year 2022 for IndieDBa site considered one of the top reference points for information on the world independent scene.
In fact, when it comes to indies there is always a certain confusion and sometimes it is even difficult to define what they are, so it is certainly interesting to find out what specialists consider them as such and have elected the best of 2022, also considering that among the specialized press they are certainly those who play the most. So expect to find more of something you’ve never heard of.
IndieDB Editors’ Choice Awards:
- Best Single Player – Turbo Overkill
- Best Multiplayer – The Matriarch
- Most creative game – Fashion Police Squad
- Best Art Direction – Night At the Gates of Hell
- Community Award – Cult of the Lamb
- Best VR Game – Trover Saves the Universe
- Best Co-op Game – Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip
- Best Gameplay – Vampire Survivors
- Best Narrative – Potionomics
- Most anticipated game – Stormgate
Reader games
- Isonzo
- Vampire Survivors
- Turbo Overkill
- Prodeus
- Lords and Villeins
- Plate Up!
- Bob: A Thousand Lives
- The AMC Squad
- Nightmare Reaper
- The Mensional
The most anticipated games
- Peripetheia
- Express Tycoon
- Starship Simulator
- I enter
- Zoria: Age of Shattering
- Soul Passage
- Ale Abbey – In Hops we Trust
- Deep Space Noir
- Godsworn
- Mythlinks
#IndieDB #indies #year #editorial #staff #readers
Leave a Reply