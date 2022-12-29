Let’s find out what they are independent games of the year 2022 for IndieDBa site considered one of the top reference points for information on the world independent scene.

In fact, when it comes to indies there is always a certain confusion and sometimes it is even difficult to define what they are, so it is certainly interesting to find out what specialists consider them as such and have elected the best of 2022, also considering that among the specialized press they are certainly those who play the most. So expect to find more of something you’ve never heard of.

IndieDB Editors’ Choice Awards:

Best Single Player – Turbo Overkill

Best Multiplayer – The Matriarch

Most creative game – Fashion Police Squad

Best Art Direction – Night At the Gates of Hell

Community Award – Cult of the Lamb

Best VR Game – Trover Saves the Universe

Best Co-op Game – Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip

Best Gameplay – Vampire Survivors

Best Narrative – Potionomics

Most anticipated game – Stormgate

Reader games

Isonzo Vampire Survivors Turbo Overkill Prodeus Lords and Villeins Plate Up! Bob: A Thousand Lives The AMC Squad Nightmare Reaper The Mensional

The most anticipated games