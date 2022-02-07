Indie game platform itch.io has condemned NFTs.

In a series of tweets, it called NFTs a “scam” and suggested supporters of the tokens should “reevaluate [their] life choices”.

“NFTs are a scam. If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet then we ask that you please reevaluate your life choices,” reads the statement.

“Also fuck any company that says they support creators and also endorses NFTs in any way. They only care about their own profit and the opportunity for wealth above anyone else. Especially given the now easily available discourse concerning the problems of NFTs.

“How can you be so thick?”

A few have asked about our stance on NFTs: NFTs are a scam. If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet we ask that please reevaluate your life choices. Peace?? — itch.io (@itchio) February 6, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

NFTs have become a hugely controversial addition to the games industry in the last few months, with some big name publishers and developers receiving major backlash for investing in the tokens.

Most recently, Team 17 u-turned on its launch of Worms NFTs, announcing it would “step back from the NFT space”.

EA has also backtracked on its original enthusiasm for NFTs in its latest earnings call. Voice actor Troy Baker has also revoked his support of an NFT voice acting platform.

Elsewhere, though, Ubisoft is doubling down on its support saying that players “just don’t get it”.