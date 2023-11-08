Ryu’s Office revealed some of the games featured during theINDIE LIVE Expo Winter 2023to be held next December 2nd and 3rd. Among the titles of which we will be able to discover new details during the event we find Omega Crafteropen world survival developed by Preferred Networks, Witch and Liliesthe romantic dungeon RPG from Stromatosoft Inc., Boyhood’s Endthe psychological adventure of WSS playgroundAnd TSURUGIHIMEthe debut title of Fahrenheit 213 company founded by Yosuke Shiokawa.

While waiting to find out more, I remind you that we will be able to follow the conference live via the channel YouTube official from 11:00 (Italian time) of both days.

Source: Ryu’s Office