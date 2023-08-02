The first was held on July 31st Summer Spotlight For INDIE Live Expo and news was released on over 50 upcoming titles. Among the games presented we find the debut of The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lilystrategic co-produced by One or Eight, WSS Playground And Alliance Artswhose release window is set for a generic 2024, e Boyhood’s Endpuzzle-adventure with an exciting story developed by WSS Playground which will be released on PC via Steam this fall.

The organizers also announced that they are dieting starting preparations for the Winter Showcasewhich will soon start accepting submissions from indie developers who want to showcase their games, and for the INDIE Live Expo Awards.

We leave you now with the entire video of the Summer Spotlight, where you can discover all the news coming in the coming months from the most important independent developers in Japan. Good vision!

Source: Ryu’s Office