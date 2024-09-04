Ryu’s Office announced that the winter edition of theINDIE Live Expo 2024 will be held next December 7th. The annual event will also be held during the event INDIE Live Expo Awards where the most appreciated titles of 2024 will be awarded. The company has announced that all developers have until mid-September to send their application and thus be able to appear during INDIE Waves.

So, all we can do is wait to find out what new features will be announced.

Source: Ryu’s Office