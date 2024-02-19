Ryu's Office has announced that the highly anticipated new edition of INDIE Live Expo 2024 will be held next May 25th. Not only that, this year we will celebrate the tenth edition of the event and a new logo has been prepared for the occasion. As always, it will be possible to follow the event via live streaming in English, Japanese or Chinese, although specific details on the live broadcast times have not yet been released.

We therefore just have to wait for further information on the matter.

Source: Ryu's Office