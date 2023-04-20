INDIE Live Expothe biennial digital showcase that connects fans of indie games from around the world, with 70 million total views since its debut in 2020, today unveils the program for the next edition, which will highlight more than 300 indie games in the two days that will take place Saturday 20 May and Sunday 21 May 2023.

The Day 1 will feature new and never-before-seen titles as well as never-before-seen DLC, news, and updates for familiar indie games. The rapid segments “INDIE Waves” are back in this summer’s edition, offering lots of content in very little space. Tune in for special segments, such as full immersions in games selected by the organizing committee of INDIE Live Expo and travel around the world with “INDIE Studios Around the World“, which returns to shine the spotlight on the international indie scene

The Day 2nicknamed “The Aftershow“, will feature extended segments of “let’s play”. You will be able to attend game sessions with famous influencers and watch live the latest news that the world has to offer. Sponsors of this summer’s fair include Cygames, Happinet, Preferred Networks, WhisperGames and many others.

The INDIE Live Expo 2023 Summer Showcase aims to replicate the great success of theINDIE Live Expo Winter 2022, which has reached more than 16 million views with the help of over 70 simulcasters. With over 300 titles this year, Japan’s first indie showcase continues to grow towards the milestone of showcasing 2,000 indie titles since its first edition in 2020.

“There were so many entries this year that we are honored that so many indie developers wanted to participate”he has declared Ryuta Konumafounder of Ryu’s Office. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to shine the biggest and brightest spotlight possible on indie titles, and we can’t wait for everyone to get an up-close look at all the games on display this year.”

Source: Ryu’s Office