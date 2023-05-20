Broadcast starting at 12.00 today, theIndie Live Expo 2023 presented some three hundred different independent productions in a series of very rapid tracking shots. Well, what are the more interesting games shown during the event?

Out this summer on PC and Nintendo Switch, Enjoy the Diner is an original adventure with a trichromatic graphic style, in which we will find ourselves exploring a mysterious diner called Moon Palace through point-and-click mechanics and multiple choice systems that will lead us through a deliberately short but intense experience, featuring two different finals.

Enjoy the Diner and its trichromatic graphics

Passepartout 2: The Lost Artist is also a point-and-click adventure, albeit with a very different, three-dimensional visual approach. Against the backdrop of the town of Phenix, we will have to demonstrate to the inhabitants that we are true artists: the appointment is set for October 19 on Nintendo Switch.





Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, some of the characters of the game

With a demo available on Steam from 19 to 26 June, SOULVARS will make its debut on June 27 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, bringing with it a load of jRPG action inspired by the great classics of the genre and supported by colorful pixel art graphics.





SOULVARS, the official artwork

Out this summer also on Nintendo Switch, already available on PC. PlayStation and Xbox under the name of In Nightmare, NightmareScape undoubtedly stands as one of the most interesting titles of the showcase: it is a dynamic adventure with horror features in which we control a boy determined to escape his nightmares.

Currently in early access on Steam, the puzzle game BOKURA will make its debut on August 10 on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. The peculiarity of the game is that it must necessarily be enjoyed in an online cooperative for two participants, in the sense that it is not really possible to use it alone.





BOKURA and its compulsory cooperative

Another round, another adventure: this time it’s up to In His Time, a title developed by TearyHand Studio that we will see on PC on October 3rd and later on on Nintendo Switch. Under the command of a little boy named Olly, we will have to solve the puzzles that we will find along the way and thus obtain valuable rewards.





In His Time, one of the scenarios in the game

IGNISTONE is a roguelike-style action game that will arrive on October 3 on PC, iOS and Android. Our goal in the game will be to explore a series of increasingly complex dungeons full of pitfalls, using different combinations of weapons and amulets capable of granting special abilities.





IGNISTONE looks very colorful

Visual novel time with from Madness with Lovecoming to PC on July 18: a dating sim in which we will follow the story of a second year high school student who has just transferred to the Kokain Private Academy and there he finds himself dealing with some splendid boys with whom will try to build a relationship.





from Madness with Love and its classic interface

We then come to Boyhood’s Endan episodic horror adventure for PC that will begin its serialization in August with the first chapter, and in which we will find ourselves solving puzzles and exploring a dystopian sci-fi scenario drawn in pixel art, full of interesting characters.





Boyhood’s End, a dialogue between the two main characters

Another adventure, this time titled Dream Channel Zero and arriving on PC in the winter of 2024: it tells the story of Akira, a boy who finds himself sucked into a mysterious videogame world and there he meets Rumiko, an apparently normal girl with whom he will try to find a way out to return to own reality.





Dream Channel Zero, an exploratory sequence

Glaciered instead it takes us to the depths of the ocean for an action adventure coming out on PC in 2025, set in a distant future: the Earth in 65 million years, transformed into a hell of ice and water populated by gigantic creatures similar to dinosaurs.





Glaciered and its bizarre creatures

Coming to PC this winter, Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse is a metroidvania with roguelike elements in which we will control a young witch equipped with a cursed hat, playable alone or in cooperative for four people, as well as full of spectacular action and increasingly more powerful enemies.