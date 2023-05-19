INDIE Live Expo 2023the biennial digital showcase series that “connects indie game enthusiasts from around the world”, airs tomorrow, May 20, 2023, at 10:00 am Italian time. It will be possible to follow the event on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter, also in English. The Multiplayer editorial team will also be following this event, so watch it with us via Twitch.

According to an official press release, the organizers will reveal new games, content updates and much more. Several will participate in the event indie publishers and developers, including PLAYISM, Happinet, Astrolabe, Why so Serious, Inc (Needy Streamer Overload), Pocketpair, Inc. (Palworld) and Odencat (Meg’s Monster). In total over 300 indies will be shown.

With the return of the segment “INDIE Waves“, content will be shared in rapid succession, as well as insights into special titles hand-picked by the INDIE Live Expo organizing committee. The “INDIE Studio around the world” segment will visit a surprise country to discover the local indie scene.

Furthermore, the INDIE Live Expo Steam Sale will start tomorrow, along with the show, with various novelties and alumni games from previous shows available at a discount. The most important titles will be discounted from May 20th at 5:00 am Italian time until Friday May 26th at 8:00 pm Italian time.