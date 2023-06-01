INDIE Live Expo 2023 exceeds 10 million views and announces a new showcase for this summer, more specifically in the month of August 2023. The first Japanese indie event is heading towards 100 million total views from 2020.

INDIE Live Expo 2023the two-day live digital event connecting indie game enthusiasts from around the world continues to cross milestones showcasing more than 300 games to an audience of 10.4 million viewers. The surprise addition of INDIE Live Expo in August The 2023 gaming events calendar closes the summer season with a focus on upcoming summer quarter indies from around the world. A new batch of previews and surprises from developers and publishers, featuring world premieres and never-before-seen content from new and existing games.

In its sixth consecutive digital showcase, INDIE Live Expo grabbed the attention of indie game enthusiasts worldwide with a total viewership of 10.4 million viewers. After showcasing more than 300 games over the two-day expo, INDIE Live Expo has surpassed the threshold of over 2,000 indie games and 84 million viewers since its inception in 2020.

Highlights of INDIE Live Expo 2023 include the following announcements:

Boyhood’s End a psychological horror adventure game from developer Why So Serious (Needy Streamer Overload), coming to PC via Steam in August 2023.

a psychological horror adventure game from developer Why So Serious (Needy Streamer Overload), coming to PC via Steam in August 2023. Dream Channel Zero an absurd RPG adventure from Odencat (Meg’s Monster), coming to Steam for PC in 2024.

an absurd RPG adventure from Odencat (Meg’s Monster), coming to Steam for PC in 2024. Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse a 2D roguelike Metroidvania in development for PC and coming to Steam from developer Pocketpair, Inc.

a 2D roguelike Metroidvania in development for PC and coming to Steam from developer Pocketpair, Inc. Heart of the Machine a strategy simulation game by Hooded Horse.

a strategy simulation game by Hooded Horse. Passepartout 2: The Lost Artistthe artist simulation adventure coming to Nintendo Switch from Happinet.

Other notable announcements were:

Alpha tests open for Omega Crafter the open-world survival game from developer Preferred Networks.

the open-world survival game from developer Preferred Networks. Upcoming updates for Glaciered the Souls-like action-adventure game developed by Studio Snowblind and published by PLAYISM.

the Souls-like action-adventure game developed by Studio Snowblind and published by PLAYISM. New release date, June 18, 2023, for From madness with love a visual novel dating sim by PLAYISM.

a visual novel dating sim by PLAYISM. Release date set for October 2, 2023 for IGNISTONEa roguelike action-adventure developed by MONO ENTERTAINMENT and published by KODANSHA, coming to Steam, iOS and Android on October 2, 2023.

“We are immensely proud of the millions of viewers at INDIE Live Expo in May and would like to thank our participating developers and publishers, sponsors, media partners and the millions of viewers around the world who make this event possible” he has declared Ryuta Konumafounder of Ryu’s office. “We have even more content in the pipeline and are thrilled to offer yet another stage for the indie developer community this August. We will see each other soon!”.

Watch the full stream below INDIE Live Expo 2023 via the YouTube embed that we include below.

Source: INDIE Live Expo, Ryu’s Office