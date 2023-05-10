It’s very close to INDIE Live Expo 2023 and the organizers of the event have released the first details on the lineup of games present. As previously anticipated, over 300 titles will be shown during the two days of the event, including unpublished announcements, updates for games that have already been revealed and news on possible DLCs for titles already available.

Among the developers who will make new announcements will be present WSS Playgroundfamous for Needy Streamer OverloadAnd Odencatcreator of Meg’s Monster. At the moment the organizers have revealed that among the titles present at the event we will find:

BOKURA

Heart of the Machine

Glaciered

Let Bions By Bygones

Omega Crafters

From madness with love

To find out more, all we have to do is follow the conference live via YouTube, Twitch And Twitter the next 20 and 21 May starting at 12:00 (Italian time). We can’t wait to find out what awaits us!

Source: Ryu’s Office