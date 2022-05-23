In conclusion to theINDIE Live Expo 2022which aired last weekend, the company Ryu Office announced that the event will continue, as usual, with the winter edition entitled precisely INDIE Live Expo 2022 Winter Editionwhich will be broadcast live towards the end of the year.

Waiting to know the official date, we remind you that the winter INDIE Live Expo of 2021 was held on 6 November, so it would not be strange to expect a similar location.

Source: INDIE Live Expo