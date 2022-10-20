Today we dance to Red Bull Indie Forge! Starting at 4 pm, obviously on the Red Bull Italia Twitch channel, the very inspired will be presented Spanky’s Battle Swinga musical platformer by Green Flamingo Studios.

In the studio there will be the good Marco Mottura that will help us to know this interesting project that blends a very particular style, in some ways similar to that of Cuphead, with a gameplay based on music. We had known him as one of the projects that came out of the Bologna Game Farm.

The development studio describes Spanky’s Battle Swing as a 3D platformer set in the cartoon world of the ’30s. In the game everything moves, dances and acts in time to electro swing music. Definitely an interesting project, which deserves to be in the final of the Red Bull Indie Forge.

You just have to connect from 4pm on Red Bull Italia Twitch channel to enjoy the third of the 5 events of the Red Bull Indie Forge that will accompany us from here to the final on December 15th.

Do not miss!