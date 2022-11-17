Today we will discover a new finalist of the Red Bull Indie Forge. It is a game with a very particular style and an equally apt name: Crime O’Clock, developed by Bad Seed. To find out what it is, you’ll have to connect starting at 4pm today, sul Red Bull Italia Twitch channel which you can also find below:

Crime O’Clock is a game of investigation and exploration through time, based on the hidden object mechanic. The player is called upon to solve cases through time, accompanied by a very special AI. As in the tradition of the best mysteries and the most famous crime TV series, the player will discover that many cases are connected by a horizontal plot. Who is behind all this?

To find out and to get to know the authors of this interesting project there will be the good Marco Mottura who will try to unpick a Bad Seed some secrets surrounding the development of Crime O’Clock. On the other hand, the Milanese team is now a veteran studio in the sector, thanks to successes such as Sheep Up or Insidia.

To find out, all you have to do is connect from 4pm on Red Bull Italia Twitch channel to enjoy the fourth of the 5 Red Bull Indie Forge events that will accompany us from here to the final on December 15th.

Do not miss!